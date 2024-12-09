Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEGGL opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.50.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

