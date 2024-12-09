Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 11.7 %

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

