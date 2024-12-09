Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $68,000 in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SERV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 23.8 %

NASDAQ SERV opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,425,437.26. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,375.64. This represents a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,337 shares of company stock worth $690,974. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serve Robotics Profile

(Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.