Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

