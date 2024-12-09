Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys 1,500 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. State Street Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after acquiring an additional 370,906 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 208,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2.1% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,589,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $95.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $69.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

