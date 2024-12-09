Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 14,000 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,320,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,262,000 after buying an additional 138,807 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,763,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,297,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 203.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,105,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,790,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

TSEM opened at $49.82 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

