Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,083 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Amentum Stock Up 0.7 %

AMTM stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

