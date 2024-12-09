Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 212 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.24% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 170,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

