Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $629,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

