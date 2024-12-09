Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $508,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,389,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

