Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 515,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,353,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $290.60 and a 52-week high of $413.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.