Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $109.12 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

