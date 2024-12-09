Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after buying an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,474,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

