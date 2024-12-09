General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 129.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 105.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.06 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 35.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

