Geller Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in AON by 330.5% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average of $334.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

