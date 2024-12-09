Geller Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.10 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

