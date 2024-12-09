Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.24 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.