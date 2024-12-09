Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.42% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $624,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 97,594 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,968. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

