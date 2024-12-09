Frontline plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Frontline has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $29.39.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

