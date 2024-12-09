Frontline plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Frontline has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $29.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Nuclear Stocks Powering Big Tech’s Data Center Revolution
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How Amazon’s Drone Deliveries Could Boost Profits and Valuation
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AT&T’s Big Bet on Fiber, 5G, and $10 Billion Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.