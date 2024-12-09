Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $551,000.

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

