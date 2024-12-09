Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,823.30 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $13,823.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,042,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,260.84. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fluent Stock Performance

Fluent stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.28. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Get Fluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.