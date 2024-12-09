Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $764,543,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $207.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.