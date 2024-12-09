First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO opened at $168.84 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.64.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

