First National Bank of Omaha Sells 848 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.