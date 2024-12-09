First National Bank of Omaha Sells 668 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.