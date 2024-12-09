First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,652 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in State Street by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in State Street by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.68.

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

