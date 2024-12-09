First National Bank of Omaha Sells 135 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $131.22 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.