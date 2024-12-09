First National Bank of Omaha Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 83,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.86 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

