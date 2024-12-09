First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.00 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

