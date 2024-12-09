First National Bank of Omaha Has $669,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

