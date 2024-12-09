First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,330 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $103.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.