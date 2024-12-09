FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 39236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 268,843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in FinVolution Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 169,344 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

