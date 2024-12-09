Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

