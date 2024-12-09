Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,468 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

