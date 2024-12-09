Ewa LLC Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ewa LLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 13.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 12,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

