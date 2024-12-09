Ewa LLC Sells 33,697 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Ewa LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,697 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 8.4% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $63.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $63.35.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

