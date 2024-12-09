Ewa LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ewa LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.