Ewa LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ewa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $217.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $198.79. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

