Ewa LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $118.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $120.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

