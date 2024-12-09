Ewa LLC Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $203.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

