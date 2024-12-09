Ewa LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ewa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,658,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $219.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.99 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.