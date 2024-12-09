Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Euroseas by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euroseas by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Down 1.4 %

ESEA stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. Euroseas Ltd. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.