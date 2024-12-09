Eric Mcgee Sells 145 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.99. 750,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.