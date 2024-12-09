EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,657 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7 %

BA opened at $153.93 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

