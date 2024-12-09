EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 340.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

