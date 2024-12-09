EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 137,718 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,718 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

