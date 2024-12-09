EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 65,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 149,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

