EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,522 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

