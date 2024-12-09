Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Energizer Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

