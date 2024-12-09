Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Boosted by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $382.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.29 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.